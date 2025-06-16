BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"You Better Get Back In It" - The Cornfield Bomber
"You Better Get Back In It" - The Cornfield Bomber
Libraero
Libraero
Premieres 06/17/25, 01:00 PM

Title: "You Better Get Back In It" - The Cornfield Bomber


The F-106 Delta Dart is a storied airplane, but surely one of its most interesting is the case of The Cornfield Bomber. In February of 1970, an F-106 experienced an amazing incident that should have resulted in the loss of the aircraft, but something rather unexpected happened instead. To learn more about the F-106, please visit www.libraero.com.


Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

F-106 Delta Dart: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=98


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)


Keywords
aircraftaviation historyinteresting history
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:15Overview of F-106

00:44Fateful Flight

01:10Stall Incident

01:41Ejection

02:05Unpiloted Landing

02:30Joyride

02:40Aircraft Disposition

02:56Outro

