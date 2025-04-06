© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stocks Sink as Tariffs Rise: A Crisis in the Making?
When tariffs hit the headlines, markets tremble. Stocks slide, volatility spikes, and investors scramble to reassess risk. It's a pattern we've seen before — and it's playing out again. As trade tensions rise and protectionist policies gain momentum, global markets are responding with clear skepticism. But are tariffs merely short-term shock waves in an otherwise stable economy, or are they the canary in the coal mine of a larger economic shift?
