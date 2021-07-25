© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci knew thje PCR test was faulty over 30 cycles
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • July 25, 2021
Proof Fauci knew PCR test was faulty over 30 cycles yet he advised the WHO to set the 'not for purpose' to 40 cycles. The WHO reset the amplification to 20 cycles on the day Joe Biden was inaugurated and changed the way Covid was reported to require a positive test.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.