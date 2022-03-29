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Evil vs Corruption vs N.W.O. is the War in Ukraine
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50 views • March 29, 2022
Putin is the Evil, Ukraine is the Corruption, and the Wicked Globalists are the New World Order. (N.W.O.) There are no good guys in this power grab. Watch the video for much more information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Breaking: Blackrock Head (Larry Fink) Says The New World Order Has Failed
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62411daf0331fe2af92a54b8
2) Steve Bannon The 'Mark Of The Beast' Funded By 'The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation'
https://rumble.com/vyvgey-the-mark-of-the-beast-funded-by-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Breaking: Blackrock Head (Larry Fink) Says The New World Order Has Failed
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62411daf0331fe2af92a54b8
2) Steve Bannon The 'Mark Of The Beast' Funded By 'The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation'
https://rumble.com/vyvgey-the-mark-of-the-beast-funded-by-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation.html
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