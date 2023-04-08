Wagner stormtroopers rapidly advanced the railway station of Bakhmut

Russian Stormtroopers of PMC Wagner Group rapidly advanced, thus closing in on the Railway Station in the western section of Bakhmut. Wagner broke through the defenses of Armed Forces od Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in a fierce battle at this defense node.
