My Experience With CIRS, TILT, Fungal Infections & "COVID19" - (Part3)

Free Mp3 Download - Part 1 -https://www.brighteon.com/347d9117-2bbe-4623-827b-bc9298042329

Free Mp3 Download - Part 2 -

https://www.brighteon.com/98772437-6133-42b9-93ff-c069f791939b

This stuff gets in the air & it increases the growth of fungus, its in alot of "personal care products", toxic synthetic chemical fragrances, some water in plastic bottles, & many other things -



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25063688/

Avoid Hospitals At All Costs Stay Healthy - Dr. William Mount -https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kx7mCbcdThVH/

Phthalates Are Dangerous Toxic Chemicals - https://draxe.com/health/phthalates/

Personal Care Products & Synthetic Fragrances Contain Phthalates -

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17889607/





https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21315328/

The Forensic Nurse & Dr. Tenpenny - https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU04NHPAcbzg/



Just sharing my experience for educational purposes. This is not medical advice. Please consult a licensed physician especially if using pharmaceutical drugs for instruction on how to avoid negitave interactions with other topical & ingested substances. The audio is continuous throughout the video with some two minute intermissions inbetween individual parts of the the entire recording. The audio has been enhanced but some parts of the recording are hard to understand on mobile device speakers so if interested consider downloading the audio then play it on high quality speakers or headphones. Most all the information that helped me that i mentioned in this recording is posted in the descriptions of all the videos posted previously on this channel that can be saved by using screenshots i cannot fit all of the links here in the discription of this video. Searching these topics on video hosting sites like bitchute and other newtech platforms, pubmed, sciencedirect, researchgate & multiple search engines & video search engines can provide alot more information on the topics discussed in this audio podcast. The audio provided here is not intended to diagnose, prevent, cure, treat or reverse disease it is simply a result of many years & countless hours of research by hundreds of doctors, scientists and other content creators aswell as my own personal experience.



Many Essential Oils, Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian Before Directly Or Indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance & Beware Of Cross Contamination. Ivermectin USP Pharmaceutical Drug Pills made for humans are possibly available from Dr. Ben Marble's, Dr. Stella's & Dr. Syed Haider's websites upon approved prescription after a approved application for treatment aswell as possibly from your licensed medical doctor upon request for a prescription. Ivermectin that is made for veterinary purposes & unlicensed online pharmacies is highly likley not safe for humans. Many Essential Oils Are Harmful To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance.

People that have severe infection with parasites can experience herximer reactions with Anti Parasitic substances that can happen with any infection always work with a licensed healthcare provider for instruction & reseach the precautions & interactions with foods, supplements & other drugs.



Food Combination Chart -

https://archive.ph/63g47

Fruit Combination Chart -

https://archive.ph/Q6CQm

Sodium Levels Chart -



https://archive.ph/kTk1w



( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )



cheers people ! this video is available to anyone for free to download, save & share. If it is reposted please consider providing the source link and discription posted here.



