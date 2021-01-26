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Remember This - Message 1.25.2021
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50 views • January 26, 2021
Father gave me this during our time together this morning. Be encouraged!!! Please share the video if it blesses you. Someone you know may need it, too. The transcript (in part) is included in the comment section below, as well as on the Community page of our channel. Chuck and I want to thank your subscribers/friends/donors for your great love! You all are always in our prayers! If you want help us financially, the info is below. If you leave us a way to contact you, we will happily send you some of our music as a 'thank you' for your gift. All contact info is below:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
podcast: https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
podcast: https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
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