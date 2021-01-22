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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: 2021 Newsletter 03: January 21, 2021
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603 views • January 22, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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The Superplume is growing OUT OF CONTROL like a massive train going down the tracks on way to a train wreck. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world sending countries into Lockdown amid accelerating bioweapon threats.
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
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California stops injecting Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines after “disturbing number” of severe reactions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-20-california-stops-moderna-coronavirus-vaccines-severe-reactions.html#
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Links used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report Video (01.21.2021):
Cayce prophecy about Italy’s volcanoes: https://heavenawaits.wordpress.com/cayce-prophecy-about-italys-volcanoes/
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Waterspout hit Wanagiri, Indonesia: https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/waterspout-hit-wanagiri-indonesia.html
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A powerful magnitude 7.0 rocked the Philippine Islands
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-volcanic-and-seismic-activities.html?m=1
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Almost the whole of England, is subject to flooding warnings
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-mixture-of-anxiety-and-disbelief.html?m=1
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Simone Gold, who advocated hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for coronavirus, arrested in connection to Capitol “riot”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-20-simone-gold-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-arrested-capitol-riot.html
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Avian Flu in the Far East: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/bird-flu-culls-roil-global-poultry.html?m=1
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Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-nursing-homes-e200dea8951bf07fa3437971ccd6a309
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Mobile labs take vaccine studies to diverse neighborhoods: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-new-york-new-york-city-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1303ab439b5e27ac6b733597592c40f8
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EU summit assesses virus restrictions amid worrying reports
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-europe-summits-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1f7e9b1a86f7b4c07b20db10c096924a
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Right On Cue For Biden, WHO Admits High-Cycle PCR Tests Produce COVID False Positives
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/right-cue-biden-who-admits-high-cycle-pcr-tests-produce-massive-covid-false-positives
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Vaccine Passports Adopted By A Barrage Of New Countries And Airlines: https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-passports-adopted-by-a-barrage-of-new-countries-and-airlines/
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Listen Up! H.R. 350 "They're Coming" Watch Before It’s Too Late: https://youtu.be/9b7KMlYTtow
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Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution Exp:3/23: https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The Superplume is growing OUT OF CONTROL like a massive train going down the tracks on way to a train wreck. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world sending countries into Lockdown amid accelerating bioweapon threats.
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
--
California stops injecting Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines after “disturbing number” of severe reactions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-20-california-stops-moderna-coronavirus-vaccines-severe-reactions.html#
--
Links used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report Video (01.21.2021):
Cayce prophecy about Italy’s volcanoes: https://heavenawaits.wordpress.com/cayce-prophecy-about-italys-volcanoes/
--
Waterspout hit Wanagiri, Indonesia: https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/waterspout-hit-wanagiri-indonesia.html
--
A powerful magnitude 7.0 rocked the Philippine Islands
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-volcanic-and-seismic-activities.html?m=1
--
Almost the whole of England, is subject to flooding warnings
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-mixture-of-anxiety-and-disbelief.html?m=1
--
Simone Gold, who advocated hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for coronavirus, arrested in connection to Capitol “riot”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-20-simone-gold-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-arrested-capitol-riot.html
--
Avian Flu in the Far East: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/bird-flu-culls-roil-global-poultry.html?m=1
--
Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-nursing-homes-e200dea8951bf07fa3437971ccd6a309
--
Mobile labs take vaccine studies to diverse neighborhoods: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-new-york-new-york-city-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1303ab439b5e27ac6b733597592c40f8
--
EU summit assesses virus restrictions amid worrying reports
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-europe-summits-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1f7e9b1a86f7b4c07b20db10c096924a
--
Right On Cue For Biden, WHO Admits High-Cycle PCR Tests Produce COVID False Positives
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/right-cue-biden-who-admits-high-cycle-pcr-tests-produce-massive-covid-false-positives
--
Vaccine Passports Adopted By A Barrage Of New Countries And Airlines: https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-passports-adopted-by-a-barrage-of-new-countries-and-airlines/
--
Listen Up! H.R. 350 "They're Coming" Watch Before It’s Too Late: https://youtu.be/9b7KMlYTtow
--
Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution Exp:3/23: https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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