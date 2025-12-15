BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Bonus Tip That Buyers & Sellers Benefit From!
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
Good afternoon, everybody. My name’s Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, down through the years,

I’ve negotiated many deals, and the whole idea is to make yours the most attractive to the seller.

But one of the things that I did down through the years,

I asked my buyer to make an offer, and in addition to the full price that he was offering, I told him to offer a $15,000 bonus.

And how that was going to work is that he was going to ask the seller to hold a mortgage for $15,000 over five years.

So this way my buyer would be paying additional interest to the seller and the seller would be getting a check each month.

And at the end of five years, you make it a balloon payment.

So they would deduct the principal — from the amount that he promised to pay.

And this way, the seller would be getting that much more money each month.

And my seller wound up going with the deal.

It just works. It’s just thinking out of the box.

And that’s all I’m asking you to do.

***

And one of my favorite all-time singers was Neil Diamond.

And it’s really great that they have different movies coming out about him now, and of course the play, and keeps him forever alive.

And that’s my point today.

Contact Chris Berger: https://bergerpoints.com


