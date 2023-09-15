OMG's James O'Keefe Exposes Hawaii Gov's Ban on Public Photography in Lahaina

Just got back from Maui. Our crew, myself included, secretly recorded state and federal officials along the burn zone being honest.

*Undercover in #Lahaina* installment.

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i fasten your seatbelt.

#OMG indeed...

James O'Keefe goes undercover in Lahaina, Hawaii, to reveal a shocking directive from Governor Josh Green: a prohibition on photography on public land. Local law enforcement is enforcing this outrageous order, but even members of the Hawaii National Guard have criticized these actions.





But O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) isn't just reporting; we're taking action. We are suing Governor Josh Green for this blatant infringement on our 1st Amendment rights. This isn't merely about the freedom to take photos; it's about the freedom of the press and the right to hold our leaders accountable.





@OKeefeMediaGroup