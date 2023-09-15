OMG's James O'Keefe Exposes Hawaii Gov's Ban on Public Photography in Lahaina
Just got back from Maui. Our crew, myself included, secretly recorded state and federal officials along the burn zone being honest.
*Undercover in #Lahaina* installment.
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i fasten your seatbelt.
#OMG indeed...
James O'Keefe goes undercover in Lahaina, Hawaii, to reveal a shocking directive from Governor Josh Green: a prohibition on photography on public land. Local law enforcement is enforcing this outrageous order, but even members of the Hawaii National Guard have criticized these actions.
But O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) isn't just reporting; we're taking action. We are suing Governor Josh Green for this blatant infringement on our 1st Amendment rights. This isn't merely about the freedom to take photos; it's about the freedom of the press and the right to hold our leaders accountable.
@OKeefeMediaGroup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.