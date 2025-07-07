Donald Trump Has Made The Jeffrey Epstein Client List Disappear, Why?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 7 2025

What did we tell you last July about the events that took place in Butler, PA? We told you that, in our opinion, presidential candidate Donald Trump received a warning shot to his right ear, and given instructions as to how he was to run his presidency once taking office in November. We told you multiple times since then that the truth about Jeffrey Epstein would never come out, and today the Trump administration has forever buried it. The client list that Pam Bondi said she saw along with the ‘mountain of videos’ has officially ceased to exist. Donald Trump wants you to know that, despite all the flight logs, Jeffrey Epstein acted alone and committed suicide in his cell. That’s the memo.





“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the official statement from Trump’s FBI and DOJ reads in part as follows “This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list”. There was no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” BUT WAIT A MINUTE!! Didn’t Pam Bondi say that she had a “mountain of evidence” on her desk about his client list and murder and that she was reviewing it?? She surely did, but today every bit of that has magically blown away with the wind like it was never here. Donald Trump is leading one of the biggest conspiratorial coverups since Watergate, and is counting on the stupidity and short memory of the American people to make all this go away. It’s time to splash yourself with some Trump Victory cologne and slap on your MAGA hat blinders as we bring you the answers the Trump administration won’t.