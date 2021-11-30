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The Dangers of High Fructose Corn Syrup (Glucose-Fructose Syrup side effects Maize Syrup HFCS)
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High Fructose Corn Syrup, also known as HFCS, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, fructose syrup, glucose/fructose, high-fructose maize syrup or corn sugar is a corn-based sweetener that is used in thousands of food products including sodas, soft drinks, fruit juices, ice cream, candy, baked goods, cookies, ketchup, soups, salad dressings, breads, crackers, etc. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-fructose_corn_syrup
HFCS is a mixture of fructose and glucose and is used by food companies because it is cheaper than sugar and gives food products a longer shelf life.
HFCS is responsible for a host of health problems such as obesity, high cholesterol, insulin problems, Type 2 diabetes, liver damage, hypertension, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, migraines, ADHD, etc.
http://globalhealingcenter.com/natural-health/high-fructose-corn-syrup-dangers
https://nutrineat.com/high-fructose-corn-syrup-dangers
HFCS and the link to cancer:
http://naturalmedicinejournal.com/journal/2012-10/high-fructose-corn-syrup-and-pancreatic-cancer http://sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100803092150.htm
HFCS is often contaminated with mercury which can lead to brain damage. http://naturalnews.com/025442.html
Corn, the source of high fructose corn syrup, is now often genetically modified, which causes many serious health problems.
Glucose is used as fuel and metabolized by the cells in the body. In contrast, fructose can only be metabolized by the liver which turns fructose into fat. When consuming fructose, 30% will be stored as fat... Fructose, in contrast to glucose, has no effect on appetite, which results in overeating and obesity.
http://naturalnews.com/024046.html
The fructose found in fruit and in some vegetables is actually quite healthy as it contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and beneficial phytonutrients. In contrast, the fructose found in HFCS contains no nutrition and actually pulls nutrients from the body! HFCS hinders the absorption of minerals such as magnesium, copper, and chromium and affects the receptors of insulin, leading to Type 2 diabetes. In addition, HFCS causes high cholesterol and impairs the immune system. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2007/07/10/how-high-fructose-corn-syrup-damages-your-body.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/026468_sugar_Amazon_corn.html
The food industry is trying to convince us that High Fructose Corn Syrup is natural, equal to sugar and therefore perfectly safe.
http://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/09/14/a-new-name-for-high-fructose-corn-syrup http://naturalnews.com/034950_HFCS_fructose_sugar.html
Do no longer believe the lies of the food industry and the 'mainstream' media. Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, HFCS is NOT safe!
Avoid HFCS for 60 days and discover how your health will improve dramatically!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Other forms of fructose to avoid: crystalline fructose, chicory, inulin, isoglucose and Agave syrup, a highly processed sweetener that is nearly all-fructose.
http://www.sott.net/articles/show/205997-Beware-of-the-Agave-Nectar-Health-Food-Fraud
Also avoid energy and sports drinks because they are loaded with sugar, chemical additives, and artificial sweeteners.
Healthier HFCS alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries.
http://buywholefoodsonline.co.uk/stevia
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
More information about High Fructose Corn Syrup:
https://diabeteshealth.com/is-high-fructose-corn-syrup-the-new-trans-fat
http://ezinearticles.com/?The-Untold-Dangers-of-High-Fructose-Corn-Syrup&;id=2279085 http://sparkpeople.com/resource/nutrition_articles.asp?id=486
http://westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/the-double-danger-of-high-fructose-corn-syrup https://westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/the-murky-world-of-high-fructose-corn-syrup
http://science.naturalnews.com
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
HFCS is a mixture of fructose and glucose and is used by food companies because it is cheaper than sugar and gives food products a longer shelf life.
HFCS is responsible for a host of health problems such as obesity, high cholesterol, insulin problems, Type 2 diabetes, liver damage, hypertension, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, migraines, ADHD, etc.
http://globalhealingcenter.com/natural-health/high-fructose-corn-syrup-dangers
https://nutrineat.com/high-fructose-corn-syrup-dangers
HFCS and the link to cancer:
http://naturalmedicinejournal.com/journal/2012-10/high-fructose-corn-syrup-and-pancreatic-cancer http://sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100803092150.htm
HFCS is often contaminated with mercury which can lead to brain damage. http://naturalnews.com/025442.html
Corn, the source of high fructose corn syrup, is now often genetically modified, which causes many serious health problems.
Glucose is used as fuel and metabolized by the cells in the body. In contrast, fructose can only be metabolized by the liver which turns fructose into fat. When consuming fructose, 30% will be stored as fat... Fructose, in contrast to glucose, has no effect on appetite, which results in overeating and obesity.
http://naturalnews.com/024046.html
The fructose found in fruit and in some vegetables is actually quite healthy as it contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and beneficial phytonutrients. In contrast, the fructose found in HFCS contains no nutrition and actually pulls nutrients from the body! HFCS hinders the absorption of minerals such as magnesium, copper, and chromium and affects the receptors of insulin, leading to Type 2 diabetes. In addition, HFCS causes high cholesterol and impairs the immune system. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2007/07/10/how-high-fructose-corn-syrup-damages-your-body.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/026468_sugar_Amazon_corn.html
The food industry is trying to convince us that High Fructose Corn Syrup is natural, equal to sugar and therefore perfectly safe.
http://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/09/14/a-new-name-for-high-fructose-corn-syrup http://naturalnews.com/034950_HFCS_fructose_sugar.html
Do no longer believe the lies of the food industry and the 'mainstream' media. Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, HFCS is NOT safe!
Avoid HFCS for 60 days and discover how your health will improve dramatically!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Other forms of fructose to avoid: crystalline fructose, chicory, inulin, isoglucose and Agave syrup, a highly processed sweetener that is nearly all-fructose.
http://www.sott.net/articles/show/205997-Beware-of-the-Agave-Nectar-Health-Food-Fraud
Also avoid energy and sports drinks because they are loaded with sugar, chemical additives, and artificial sweeteners.
Healthier HFCS alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries.
http://buywholefoodsonline.co.uk/stevia
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
More information about High Fructose Corn Syrup:
https://diabeteshealth.com/is-high-fructose-corn-syrup-the-new-trans-fat
http://ezinearticles.com/?The-Untold-Dangers-of-High-Fructose-Corn-Syrup&;id=2279085 http://sparkpeople.com/resource/nutrition_articles.asp?id=486
http://westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/the-double-danger-of-high-fructose-corn-syrup https://westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/the-murky-world-of-high-fructose-corn-syrup
http://science.naturalnews.com
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
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