Rafah Gaza Displaced Spending Time At The Beach - The Day & Life in S Gaza
يوميات سمر الفلسطينية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9O0lW0KAD8
كيف قضينا أول يوم عيد الفطر في غزة 😔كل عام وغزة بنصر وعزة
How did we spend the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza? Every year, Gaza is blessed with victory and glory
