https://gettr.com/post/p23kk830c49 【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】In Communist China, the culture of worshipping Xi Jinping as a father figure originated from the former Soviet Union, which is our tragedy and the reason why we launched the song " Papa" to fight against it.
【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】中共国认贼作父的文化来源于前苏联，这是我们的悲剧，也是我们推出”爹“这首歌来进行反抗的原因。
