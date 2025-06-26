Stumpy Strikes Again

The Real Donald J Trump is missing... and has been for a while. A shorter "version", an actor or avatar is in place, a puppet controlled by his

Zionist, Globalist, Technocrats, Big Pharma allied with IT silicon controllers, the people who paid for the avatar re-election.

They need re-finance and Stumpy has been sent out into the world to demand Tribute (Tariff).

The USA Corporation, their international protection racket is bludgeoning the world demanding "payment".





Don't listen to these idiots and fakers, ignore their financial demands, live your free life without them.









Pay Tribute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rl6DLYyGU8