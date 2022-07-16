Hesperidin, The Natural and Effective Spike Protein Binder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hesperidin, a compound found in oranges and orange peels can bind to spike protein and ACE2 receptors.This can not only prevent covid infection but also prevent the harmful effects of the spike protein.www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7274964/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34444960/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35232329/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32823497/