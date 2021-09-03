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Mayo Clinic Surgeon: Unvaxxed Patients "To The Back of The Line;" Says "Morality is Moot"
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241 views • September 03, 2021
Mark Sawyer believes patients who choose against the shots being called "vaccines" should be triaged for death, while at the same time brave medical doctors that honor their Hippocratic Oath and put their patients first are being fired for trying to actually save the lives Mark Sawyer is willing to take.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
https://rumble.com/vm0bo2-mayo-clinic-surgeon-unvaxxed-patients-to-the-back-of-the-line-says-morality.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
https://rumble.com/vm0bo2-mayo-clinic-surgeon-unvaxxed-patients-to-the-back-of-the-line-says-morality.html
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