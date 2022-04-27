X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB]/[DS] Continually Show Their Hand, The [CB] Plan Exposed And Failed

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[CB]/[DS] Continually Show Their Hand, The [CB] Plan Exposed And Failed
The [DS]/[CB] have showed the people their true intentions, they don't care about inflation, fuel prices, they are doing everything to bring us into the Great Reset, the people see it and reject it. The people are realizing that the fiat currency is crashing and they need to protect what they have.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site
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