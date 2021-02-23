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Kurt - Was it Really Murder?
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150 views • February 23, 2021
#KurtCobain #murder #Nirvana
On April 8, 1994, Kurt Cobain, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Nirvana, was found dead at his home in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 27. It was determined he had died three days earlier, on April 5. The Seattle Police Department incident report stated that Cobain was found with a shotgun across his body, had a visible gunshot wound to the head and there was a suicide note discovered nearby. It was confirmed that Cobain had committed suicide. Conspiracy theories that Cobain was actually murdered began shortly after the incident and have persisted into the present day.
On April 8, 1994, Kurt Cobain, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Nirvana, was found dead at his home in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 27. It was determined he had died three days earlier, on April 5. The Seattle Police Department incident report stated that Cobain was found with a shotgun across his body, had a visible gunshot wound to the head and there was a suicide note discovered nearby. It was confirmed that Cobain had committed suicide. Conspiracy theories that Cobain was actually murdered began shortly after the incident and have persisted into the present day.
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