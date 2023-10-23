Faith-Friendly Film Tells Story of Historic and Redemptive Texas Oil Strike - Sam Sorbo

In 1930, something truly remarkable happened in East Texas: the biggest oil strike in history took place! Sam Sorbo is a wife, author, filmmaker, homeschool advocate, and actress who stars in the film, Miracle in East Texas, alongside her husband, Kevin Sorbo. The movie is a “faith-friendly” film in theaters October 29 and recounts a story of solid American values, redemption, and hope. The movie is educational and appropriate for the entire family to watch together. Sam also talks about her passion for homeschooling, sharing that education is about so much more than just the cut-and-dried academics. “Schools have stolen the parenting from the culture,” she says. She would love to see more parents today take their kids out of public school and raise them at home.
Check out Sam’s homeschool curriculum that can be used along with the movie, Miracle in East Texas on her website SorboStudios.com
Nazi U-Boats sunk 72 of 73 U.S. oil tankers during World War II in the Gulf of Mexico
We are living in an anti-forgiveness and anti-Christian culture, so discussing forgiveness with our children is necessary
What better way to recapture American values than through good storytelling
