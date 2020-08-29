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"Time" is an Infinite Possibility Multiplication
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29 views • August 29, 2020
Coronavirus is the pralaya, re-awakening, time of destruction, the delusional economic system is melting down - time to reinvent yourself, and learn the best possibilities for human coexistence.
Relationship between time and space externally is based on continuity, internally based on intensity.
Anything planted consciously in space becomes reality in time. Anything continuously planted in time gets into space.
Understand ‘infinite possibility multiplication’. If you work only in one line, you expand. If you decide: ‘no boundary for me’, if you decide, ‘I will expand on all infinite directions’, it becomes ‘infinite possibility multiplication’.
If you say, ‘i am busy becoming entrepreneur, I won't care about my health, I will have a big pot belly,’ and dump all junk food, and say, ‘no time for yoga, I am a great entrepreneur,’ then at the age of 40, Monday morning...It will be over.
Especially NRI’s, take care of your food. You are eating junk for which your whole genetical system or digestive system is not prepared.
How Agama describes the concept of Hindu economy and gold currency - so many people are praising: ‘brilliant idea! Gold based currency!’ Only 100 years before, this “country’s currency” became popular. Before that everything was Hindu economy which was gold currency!
Only 100 years back, this currency has become a strong exchange mechanism.
Otherwise, few hundred years before, till the Hindu economic system was allowed to live , before the invaders finished it, was Hindu economy of gold currency only.
The modern “country’s currency” economy has proven exploitative.
One of the worst, most powerful conspiracies done against humanity - even in the level of your survival, reproduction, sexual instinct is, you are converted into just a customer or a client.
Freedom is snatched, swindled by the established chronic capitalistic mental setup people.
Hinduism is absolutely a liberation-centric tradition. We neither bother about converting people nor bother about grabbing, occupying or terrorising. Like in pornography there is soft and hard porn, in the religious field, hard pornnorpgrahy is terrorism, soft pornography is conversion - give the bread, inside the greed...Charity...Use all the possbile goody goody image-building charisma for conversion.
Hinduism, Sanatana Hindu Dharma, is absolute knowledge-based tradition. Neither we bother about hard porn or soft porn.
In shabdha ratnavali, the word shiva means intensity. In the inner space, the time space continuum’s energy, the principle which is responsible for time-space continuum, is called shiva and tivra (intensity). It is the most beautiful thing in sanskrit. It is a language of subjective experiences translated with absolute highest possible right method of mapping it into external explanation.
If you break this time-space continuum you can manifest anything you want. It is just a game. Anything intensely you put in space it will manifest in time. Anything persistently you practice in time will get into space. One supports the other.
36 tattvas, 11 dimensions, 25 states of consciousness, are the pure fundamental principles of Hinduism. Principal principles.
(25 Augusts 2020)
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Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Relationship between time and space externally is based on continuity, internally based on intensity.
Anything planted consciously in space becomes reality in time. Anything continuously planted in time gets into space.
Understand ‘infinite possibility multiplication’. If you work only in one line, you expand. If you decide: ‘no boundary for me’, if you decide, ‘I will expand on all infinite directions’, it becomes ‘infinite possibility multiplication’.
If you say, ‘i am busy becoming entrepreneur, I won't care about my health, I will have a big pot belly,’ and dump all junk food, and say, ‘no time for yoga, I am a great entrepreneur,’ then at the age of 40, Monday morning...It will be over.
Especially NRI’s, take care of your food. You are eating junk for which your whole genetical system or digestive system is not prepared.
How Agama describes the concept of Hindu economy and gold currency - so many people are praising: ‘brilliant idea! Gold based currency!’ Only 100 years before, this “country’s currency” became popular. Before that everything was Hindu economy which was gold currency!
Only 100 years back, this currency has become a strong exchange mechanism.
Otherwise, few hundred years before, till the Hindu economic system was allowed to live , before the invaders finished it, was Hindu economy of gold currency only.
The modern “country’s currency” economy has proven exploitative.
One of the worst, most powerful conspiracies done against humanity - even in the level of your survival, reproduction, sexual instinct is, you are converted into just a customer or a client.
Freedom is snatched, swindled by the established chronic capitalistic mental setup people.
Hinduism is absolutely a liberation-centric tradition. We neither bother about converting people nor bother about grabbing, occupying or terrorising. Like in pornography there is soft and hard porn, in the religious field, hard pornnorpgrahy is terrorism, soft pornography is conversion - give the bread, inside the greed...Charity...Use all the possbile goody goody image-building charisma for conversion.
Hinduism, Sanatana Hindu Dharma, is absolute knowledge-based tradition. Neither we bother about hard porn or soft porn.
In shabdha ratnavali, the word shiva means intensity. In the inner space, the time space continuum’s energy, the principle which is responsible for time-space continuum, is called shiva and tivra (intensity). It is the most beautiful thing in sanskrit. It is a language of subjective experiences translated with absolute highest possible right method of mapping it into external explanation.
If you break this time-space continuum you can manifest anything you want. It is just a game. Anything intensely you put in space it will manifest in time. Anything persistently you practice in time will get into space. One supports the other.
36 tattvas, 11 dimensions, 25 states of consciousness, are the pure fundamental principles of Hinduism. Principal principles.
(25 Augusts 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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