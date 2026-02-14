The New Covenant Confirms The Torah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many Christians believe the New Covenant replaced God’s law—but is that what Scripture teaches? In this powerful teaching, Melissa Schilling Smith explains why Yeshua did not abolish the Torah and why God’s commandments still define sin. If the Torah were truly removed, sin would no longer exist—and neither would the need for Messiah’s sacrifice. This widespread belief has caused serious theological confusion. Watch as Melissa clearly exposes the flawed logic and equips you to respond with biblical truth, clarity, and love.