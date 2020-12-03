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Chinese Sociologist Dr. Li Yi: COVID-19 A Gift from God to Help China Overtake America
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19 views • December 03, 2020
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Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China, that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea. He praised North Korea and its system for having "zero" COVID-19 cases and said that the number of COVID-19 deaths in China, which he claimed is 4,000, is virtually zero compared to the 220,000 deaths in the U.S..
Source https://www.memri.org/
Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China, that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea. He praised North Korea and its system for having "zero" COVID-19 cases and said that the number of COVID-19 deaths in China, which he claimed is 4,000, is virtually zero compared to the 220,000 deaths in the U.S..
Source https://www.memri.org/
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