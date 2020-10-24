© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson Speaks Out On Masks, Vaccines, Children And The Pandemic
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • October 24, 2020
Here is the full translated speech of Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson . Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson is a consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology, with special interest in neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuroregeneration and neuroplasticity. She talks about masks and its effect on the developing brain, including vaccines, children and the so-called pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.