A Merry Satan Klaus Christmas: Three Unwise Men And A Welfare Baby

When Theresa Tam is your Chief Holiday Cheer Officer, free euthanasia sounds like a great deal!
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: Biden, Did You Know? (Song Parody):
https://youtu.be/c-ULisCUNR4
SBF Released:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/sam-bankman-fried-to-be-released-on-250-million-bond-following-first-u-s-hearing-11671735183
SBF Special Treatment in Jail:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/sbf-received-special-treatment-inside-bahamian-jail-report
Ian Freeman Found Guilty:
https://twitter.com/KickassReverend/status/1606017705319968769
Ian Freeman Found Guilty
https://www.sentinelsource.com/news/local/keene-resident-ian-freeman-found-guilty-in-federal-cryptocurrency-trial/article_b50da82f-b4f1-596c-aa21-42d8e6a54fa4.html
Zelensky - You know it’s in the bag when you show up in sweatpants to pick up your $47 billion: https://t.me/c/1264095585/29169
Netanyahu on cyber security | 2017 - "With a clip of a button you can bring down nations to their knees very rapidly if you so desire and willing to take the risks because every system can be hacked: https://t.me/c/1264095585/29168
"It Has Gone Missing": Israeli Government Claims to Have Lost the Agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccines: https://rumble.com/v21h5uy--it-has-disappeared-we-have-not-found-the-signed-agreement-with-pfizer.html
Theresa Tam Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Uses Mrs. Claus to tell Kids They'll Be On Santa's 'Naughty List' Without COVID Vaccine, Masks. Manipulating children with Santa to take an injection that is causing mass death and injuries: https://t.me/c/1264095585/29166
Watch Terrain | Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0B8KPVMYH
