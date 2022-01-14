DARPA Documents Revealed Fauci’s Involvement in Gain of Function Research

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01/11/2022 Project Veritas: Dr. Fauci has repeatedly maintained his position under oath that the NIH and NIAID have not been involved in gain-of-function research with the Eco Health Alliance program. This appears to be contradictory to major Murphy’s analysis and the rejection from the biological Technologies Office at DARPA.