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PARASITIC LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES AFTER SCIENTIFIC MICROSCOPIC EXAMINATION - DR FRANC ZALEWSKI
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4647 views • October 17, 2021
00:00 - Dr Franc Zalewski - "The Thing" / "Coś" in Pfizer vials
14:37 - Dr Carrie Madej - Living organism found in vaccine under microscope - hydra vulgaris / hail hydra
27:47 - Pierre Gilbert (1995) - Mandatory vaccines make possible to control humans
28:53 - Vexille (2007) Movie - Predictive programming - Cyber virus in vaccine
30:47 - Prince - New world (1996) tracker from vaccination
31:16 - Amaranthe - Digital world (2014) Predictive programming
31:50 - Viacheslav Krasheninnikov/ Slavik (1982-1993) Microschemes - people will be controlled through a supercomputer
32:36 - Erica Mukisa Testimony of generational sorcery and witchcraft about technology
39:13 - Klaus Schwab - The Fourth Industrial Revolution
14:37 - Dr Carrie Madej - Living organism found in vaccine under microscope - hydra vulgaris / hail hydra
27:47 - Pierre Gilbert (1995) - Mandatory vaccines make possible to control humans
28:53 - Vexille (2007) Movie - Predictive programming - Cyber virus in vaccine
30:47 - Prince - New world (1996) tracker from vaccination
31:16 - Amaranthe - Digital world (2014) Predictive programming
31:50 - Viacheslav Krasheninnikov/ Slavik (1982-1993) Microschemes - people will be controlled through a supercomputer
32:36 - Erica Mukisa Testimony of generational sorcery and witchcraft about technology
39:13 - Klaus Schwab - The Fourth Industrial Revolution
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