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When Parents Take It To Domestic Terrorist School Boards & Then Are Attacked By Them
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10 views • October 22, 2021
As the illegitimate Biden administration unlawfully directs the FBI to start investigating parents who are fed up with their employees on the school boards around the country and labels them "domestic terrorists" for calling out the domestic terrorists on theses boards in their back yards, the school boards have turned on the parents who are filing suit against them, as well as seeking to have them removed and arrested. Adam Heikkila and Amber Redman join me in this episode to show the People what these criminals on the board are now doing to them, but they will not be deterred nor silenced.
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