Summertime Schedule That Breeds Continued Learning and Flexible Fun - Lauren Schmitz

Don’t push your kids into consequence-based learning - instead, embrace the easy, breezy days of summer and utilize the looser schedule to implement a unique but fruitful educational routine! Lauren Schmitz is the creator of the blog, The Simple Homeschooler. She is a former emergency room nurse who began homeschooling her children and she’s offering insightful tips and tricks about how to keep your little ones entertained during the hotter months while preventing the “summer slide” of learning that can be hard to overcome in the fall. “A two-and-a-half month break,” Lauren shares, “is a little out of balance.” She gives fun learning ideas to keep kids invigorated during the school break, while also keeping the day open for memory-making fun!









TAKEAWAYS





Try reading a book together and then watch the movie adaptation as a family (books like Stuart Little or The Borrowers)





Connect your child with a penpal - it’s a fun way to engage in creative writing and grammar exercises while getting to know someone new





When you start the day out with digital screens, it’s hard to get your child to focus on anything else





Let kids be kids and have fun but have just enough structure so that they can hold onto their education over the summer









