Summertime Schedule That Breeds Continued Learning and Flexible Fun - Lauren Schmitz

Don’t push your kids into consequence-based learning - instead, embrace the easy, breezy days of summer and utilize the looser schedule to implement a unique but fruitful educational routine! Lauren Schmitz is the creator of the blog, The Simple Homeschooler. She is a former emergency room nurse who began homeschooling her children and she’s offering insightful tips and tricks about how to keep your little ones entertained during the hotter months while preventing the “summer slide” of learning that can be hard to overcome in the fall. “A two-and-a-half month break,” Lauren shares, “is a little out of balance.” She gives fun learning ideas to keep kids invigorated during the school break, while also keeping the day open for memory-making fun!
TAKEAWAYS
Try reading a book together and then watch the movie adaptation as a family (books like Stuart Little or The Borrowers)
Connect your child with a penpal - it’s a fun way to engage in creative writing and grammar exercises while getting to know someone new
When you start the day out with digital screens, it’s hard to get your child to focus on anything else
Let kids be kids and have fun but have just enough structure so that they can hold onto their education over the summer
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Simple Homeschool Activities: https://bit.ly/4aLRI6W
Kids Bowl Free: https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH LAUREN SCHMITZ
Website: https://www.thesimplehomeschooler.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.