IRAN launched Never-Before-Seen Hypersonic Missiles on ISRAEL amid the US's entry into the WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As of June 18, independent monitoring services had already recorded dozens of explosions in southern Israeli cities such as Dimona, Netivot, Ofakim, and Beersheba. My dear truth seekers, let me remind you that the Israeli nuclear center is located in the city of Dimona. According to available data, the Israeli authorities have deployed nuclear weapons precisely in Dimona. At the same time, it is worth noting that Israel has not yet officially recognized the presence of nuclear weapons in the country....................................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/