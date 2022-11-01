Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK: MEET SMEDLEY BUTLER (2010)
113 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 22 days ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Corbett Report

corbettreport


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-butler/

FROM 2010: He was a tenacious soldier, the most decorated officer in the history of the U.S. marine corps...and he detested war. Find out about the tyrannical government moves and secretive fascist plots that turned this famous general into a campaigner against war on this week's edition of The Corbett Report.

Keywords
militarywarhistorycorbettreport2010us marine corpssmedley butlerthe corbett reportmetal of honor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket