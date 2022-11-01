FLASHBACK: MEET SMEDLEY BUTLER (2010)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-butler/
FROM 2010: He was a tenacious soldier, the most decorated officer in the history of the U.S. marine corps...and he detested war. Find out about the tyrannical government moves and secretive fascist plots that turned this famous general into a campaigner against war on this week's edition of The Corbett Report.
