© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Control authority fact checkers - where does the power come from?
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • April 15, 2022
To what extent are fact checkers, social media and the pharmaceutical industry connected? Are fact checkers as independent as they keep claiming? Watch a video by Actuarium, true to the motto: If Reuters says yes to Pfizer, the fact checkers won't object either.
✓ www.kla.tv/22254
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22254
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.