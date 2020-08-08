Durham Will Question John Brennan!, 3169

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.

This story is one of hope. The last 12 years have been characterized as a time of rising disrespect for the rule of law in general, but this last year a crescendo of violence against cities governed by Democrats for decades has turned explosive in a way never before seen in American history.

Many of you have become disheartened by the apparent lack of response to regain civilization itself. That’s what we elected Donald Trump to do, but as it turned out, the forces of destruction have been sown deep and wide. It seemed that even the formidable determination of President Trump may not be able to rout out the rot.

It’s all about the lack of indictments. When is something going to happen? I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had to argue that Attorney General Bill Barr – and even President Trump – are not themselves members of this notorious “deep state.”

But the problem has been the pervasiveness of lawbreaking, not the lack of enthusiasm to restore the rule of law.

Under these conditions, it has taken more time than normal to get to the bottom of this stinking barrel.

Well, I think we are finally there now.

Former CIA chief, John Brennan, thought by many to be the Chief Operating Officer of the Trump coup –has been subpoenaed to appear before federal prosecutor John Durham’s grand jury.

This is in keeping with the standard practice among prosecutors to save the biggest fish for last – and since Obama and Biden are probably considered untouchable for political reasons, Brennan represents the top of the pile of the prosecutable coupsters.

Bill Barr has said that he expects “developments” by the end of the summer. President Trump has been told that Durham’s conclusions will be explosive, characterizing what has been uncovered as “breathtaking”.

“… it’s beyond what anybody ever thought even possible how bad it is… and it should never be allowed to happen to another president.”

So, hope springs eternal, and that’s almost always a very good thing.

The Desperados can squirm and manipulate all they want, but in the end God is in control of this, and his timing is something none of us can improve upon.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.