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EP 2024-6PM - Department Of Defense: 'Immunity Cards' To Be Issued To All Americans
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113 views • December 06, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2224-6PM EASTERN
THURSDAY - DECEMBER 03, 2020
BROADCAST LINK:

On Wednesday the Department of Defense released the first images of a COVID-19 vaccination record card as well as vaccination kits, according to CNN.
"Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," says Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."

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