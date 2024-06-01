EP 2024-6PM - Department Of Defense: 'Immunity Cards' To Be Issued To All Americans

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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 03, 2020
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On Wednesday the Department of Defense released the first images of a COVID-19 vaccination record card as well as vaccination kits, according to CNN.
"Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," says Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."
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