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Greta Throws Down Disney Magic Brainwashing Hypocrite Witch Style. Protect Your Children![19.10.2021]
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180 views • October 20, 2021
140 views Oct 19, 2021
Many Fishers - 17.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/z5HA_VyPxmU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Greta Throws Down. Disney Magic Brainwashing Hypocrite Witch Style
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egLjSLYJgG5G/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Hard to even look at this crap any more, but... the enemy is upon us! Most of you know what time it is so sound the alarm and spread the good news of salvation in Jesus! Hold fast and stand in Christ Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all!
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fishers - 17.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/z5HA_VyPxmU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Greta Throws Down. Disney Magic Brainwashing Hypocrite Witch Style
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egLjSLYJgG5G/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Hard to even look at this crap any more, but... the enemy is upon us! Most of you know what time it is so sound the alarm and spread the good news of salvation in Jesus! Hold fast and stand in Christ Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all!
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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