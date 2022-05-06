© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US weapons firms look to Ukraine war as chance of making big profits
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 06, 2022
RT.
As Biden thanks arms manufacturer for Ukraine military aid, the biggest defence contractors in the US have been popping their champagne corks to celebrate the huge profits the conflict is bringing them.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bw53
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13d0sf-us-weapons-firms-look-to-ukraine-war-as-chance-of-making-big-profits.html
As Biden thanks arms manufacturer for Ukraine military aid, the biggest defence contractors in the US have been popping their champagne corks to celebrate the huge profits the conflict is bringing them.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bw53
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13d0sf-us-weapons-firms-look-to-ukraine-war-as-chance-of-making-big-profits.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.