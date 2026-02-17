Cinematic C-pop, Expressive Erhu solo, Plucked Guzheng, Lush Acoustic Texture, Pulsing Electronic Synth Pads, Arpeggiated Melodies, Driving EDM Beat, Tech-Futurism, High-Energy Orchestral Hybrid

[Intro]

(Solitary, expressive Erhu melody. Delicate, cascading Guzheng plucks. Atmospheric and open.)



[Verse 1]

Space, it's so beautiful

The elegance

The story of why

I love space



[Build-up]

(Subtle electronic pulsing begins. Arpeggiated synth layers over traditional strings.)



[Verse 2]

From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command

A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand

No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies

China’s algorithms now dominate the skies



[Chorus]

(Driving electronic beats. High-energy fusion of Erhu and digital timbres.)

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

My computer can't handle the rendering

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

Oh, it's so pretty, so pretty

There are billions and billions of stars

There are billions and billions of galaxies

There's nothing I like more than space



[Verse 3]

(Heavy industrial synth bass. Sharp, rhythmic Erhu stabs.)

DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight

No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight

From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core

The future’s now made in the East evermore



[Bridge]

(Beat drops out. Ethereal, lonely Erhu phrase. Ambient space drone.)

If there was a program for volunteers to go into space

With like a hundred percent chance of dying

From death by space

I would be first in line

If they needed brave volunteers

Or stupid volunteers

I would be there so fast



[Outro]

(Full orchestral-electronic crescendo. Fades into a final, lingering Guzheng pluck.)

So pretty...

So cool...

Space.

[End]

