BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Space is China Town
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Cinematic C-pop, Expressive Erhu solo, Plucked Guzheng, Lush Acoustic Texture, Pulsing Electronic Synth Pads, Arpeggiated Melodies, Driving EDM Beat, Tech-Futurism, High-Energy Orchestral Hybrid

[Intro]
(Solitary, expressive Erhu melody. Delicate, cascading Guzheng plucks. Atmospheric and open.)

[Verse 1]
Space, it's so beautiful
The elegance
The story of why
I love space

[Build-up]
(Subtle electronic pulsing begins. Arpeggiated synth layers over traditional strings.)

[Verse 2]
From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command
A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand
No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies
China’s algorithms now dominate the skies

[Chorus]
(Driving electronic beats. High-energy fusion of Erhu and digital timbres.)
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty, so pretty
There are billions and billions of stars
There are billions and billions of galaxies
There's nothing I like more than space

[Verse 3]
(Heavy industrial synth bass. Sharp, rhythmic Erhu stabs.)
DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight
No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight
From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core
The future’s now made in the East evermore

[Bridge]
(Beat drops out. Ethereal, lonely Erhu phrase. Ambient space drone.)
If there was a program for volunteers to go into space
With like a hundred percent chance of dying
From death by space
I would be first in line
If they needed brave volunteers
Or stupid volunteers
I would be there so fast

[Outro]
(Full orchestral-electronic crescendo. Fades into a final, lingering Guzheng pluck.)
So pretty...
So cool...
Space.
[End]

Keywords
cinematic c-popexpressive erhu soloplucked guzhenglush acoustic texturepulsing electronic synth padsarpeggiated melodiesdriving edm beattech-futurismhigh-energy orchestral hybrid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

Laura Harris
UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network&#8217;s &#8216;crimes against humanity

UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network’s ‘crimes against humanity

Lance D Johnson
Code Pink&#8217;s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Code Pink’s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

Patrick Lewis
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy