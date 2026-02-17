© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cinematic C-pop, Expressive Erhu solo, Plucked Guzheng, Lush Acoustic Texture, Pulsing Electronic Synth Pads, Arpeggiated Melodies, Driving EDM Beat, Tech-Futurism, High-Energy Orchestral Hybrid
[Intro]
(Solitary, expressive Erhu melody. Delicate, cascading Guzheng plucks. Atmospheric and open.)
[Verse 1]
Space, it's so beautiful
The elegance
The story of why
I love space
[Build-up]
(Subtle electronic pulsing begins. Arpeggiated synth layers over traditional strings.)
[Verse 2]
From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command
A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand
No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies
China’s algorithms now dominate the skies
[Chorus]
(Driving electronic beats. High-energy fusion of Erhu and digital timbres.)
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty, so pretty
There are billions and billions of stars
There are billions and billions of galaxies
There's nothing I like more than space
[Verse 3]
(Heavy industrial synth bass. Sharp, rhythmic Erhu stabs.)
DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight
No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight
From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core
The future’s now made in the East evermore
[Bridge]
(Beat drops out. Ethereal, lonely Erhu phrase. Ambient space drone.)
If there was a program for volunteers to go into space
With like a hundred percent chance of dying
From death by space
I would be first in line
If they needed brave volunteers
Or stupid volunteers
I would be there so fast
[Outro]
(Full orchestral-electronic crescendo. Fades into a final, lingering Guzheng pluck.)
So pretty...
So cool...
Space.
[End]