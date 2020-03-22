DAVID ICKE - THE TRUTH BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH

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Watch the full episode for FREE here: https://londonreal.tv/the-truth-behin...
David joins us today to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, the looming global economic crash & why the CORONAVIRUS is taking a toll on countries such as China, Italy & Spain.
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