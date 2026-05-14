Iran LEGO: Israel ‘Diaper Forces' - brings back old Hamas jibe

Israel ‘Diaper Forces’: New Lego-style cartoon brings back old Hamas jibe online



A new Lego-style hard rock cartoon portrays IDF soldiers in an exaggerated, satirical manner, including a recurring joke about their leaking diapers.



Where did it come from? A few years ago, a viral but unverified video circulated online, featuring Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida allegedly claiming that the IDF is the only army in the world that wears diapers, specifically Pampers.

Cynthia... My 'Iranian LEGO Playlist' collection has just been updated, so if you have missed some, go here or hit my Playlist:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pursuitoftruth/playlists





