Facebook Silences US Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates

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02/02/2022 Overnight Facebook silencing a US truckers Facebook page as they prepare to follow their lead. They’ll follow the lead rather than their Canadian counterparts and drive from California to Washington DC in protest of vaccine mandates. It could start earlier than March 1. They have a lot of people getting in touch with them, and they’re very interested in being involved in. That’s not truckers. It’s everyday American people, multicultural, and you want to have a wide range of people. This is going to get very big.