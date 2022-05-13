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5-13-2022 So much noise, but it feels like the 2020 election is still the key
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71 views • May 13, 2022
Episode 56
The left has been very quiet this week. I would have expected much more irrational behavior from them since the Ukraine $40BN package is stalled, and the senate voted against institutionalizing Roe V. Wade. The news seems to be a lot of tit for tat, while the 2020 Election STILL seems to be the thing that will ultimately take down this house of cards.
Watch the Juan O' Savin interview I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/juan-o-savin-the-rino-front-must-see-video-3772828.html
Watch the Scott McKay and Clay Clark interview I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QldZwMWmnpuw/
Watch Patrick Gunnels read Devolution part 21 here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtW2ZMkYs0x3/
The left has been very quiet this week. I would have expected much more irrational behavior from them since the Ukraine $40BN package is stalled, and the senate voted against institutionalizing Roe V. Wade. The news seems to be a lot of tit for tat, while the 2020 Election STILL seems to be the thing that will ultimately take down this house of cards.
Watch the Juan O' Savin interview I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/juan-o-savin-the-rino-front-must-see-video-3772828.html
Watch the Scott McKay and Clay Clark interview I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QldZwMWmnpuw/
Watch Patrick Gunnels read Devolution part 21 here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtW2ZMkYs0x3/
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