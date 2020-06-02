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Silvano Trotta - Trump vs Antifas
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25 views • June 02, 2020
Import YT 2 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj-N7JmgQJM
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
La réalité de ce qu'il se passe aux US, pas les mensonges des médias.
Sources :
https://actu17.fr/3-faux-policiers-arretes-a-paris-ils-sappretaient-a-proceder-a-une-interpellation-raciste-pour-un-tournage-sauvage/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR8SSPxVxSI
https://www.20minutes.fr/monde/1885295-20160708-etats-unis-8-ans-mandat-barack-obama-presque-uvre-communaute-noire-americaine
https://www.startribune.com/democratic-governors-reject-trump-s-call-to-send-in-military/570941022/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLmdiMY0Jvk
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/major-covid-19-death-certs-are-being-falsified-downing-street-admitted-in-early-may/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/did-ag-barr-just-low-key-tell-jack-dorsey-that-twitter-is-a-child-trafficking-and-pedo-network/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/do-riots-distract-from-hillary-clintons-june-2nd-deposition-regarding-illegal-emails/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvHbl607jg0
https://www.lapresse.ca/international/etats-unis/201804/06/01-5160164-prostitution-le-fbi-ferme-le-site-backpage.php
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
La réalité de ce qu'il se passe aux US, pas les mensonges des médias.
Sources :
https://actu17.fr/3-faux-policiers-arretes-a-paris-ils-sappretaient-a-proceder-a-une-interpellation-raciste-pour-un-tournage-sauvage/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR8SSPxVxSI
https://www.20minutes.fr/monde/1885295-20160708-etats-unis-8-ans-mandat-barack-obama-presque-uvre-communaute-noire-americaine
https://www.startribune.com/democratic-governors-reject-trump-s-call-to-send-in-military/570941022/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLmdiMY0Jvk
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/major-covid-19-death-certs-are-being-falsified-downing-street-admitted-in-early-may/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/did-ag-barr-just-low-key-tell-jack-dorsey-that-twitter-is-a-child-trafficking-and-pedo-network/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/do-riots-distract-from-hillary-clintons-june-2nd-deposition-regarding-illegal-emails/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvHbl607jg0
https://www.lapresse.ca/international/etats-unis/201804/06/01-5160164-prostitution-le-fbi-ferme-le-site-backpage.php
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