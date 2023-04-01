Create New Account
‘Like TERRORISTS’ 6 demands far-left activists just made to insurers
Glenn Beck


March 31, 2023


The climate crisis continues! At least, that’s what the far-left wants you to believe. In fact, they believe this crisis is SO drastic that they’re willing to make INSANE demands about the ways companies do business. In this clip, Glenn reads from a letter sent to insurers from a group of some of the largest climate organizations. But it’s more than just a letter, Glenn explains. Their 6 demands read more like a threat: ‘We’re going to turn the machinery of public-private partnerships against YOU,’ Glenn interprets, ‘and run you out of business.’



threatscompaniesglenn beckfar-leftthreatenactivistsbusinessesclimate crisisdeamndsinsurers

