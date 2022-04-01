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Ep. 671 – Crazed Teacher Gets Sweeping Left-Wing Endorsements To Join School Board
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40 views • April 01, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with a wacko Wisconsin teacher running for school board, that despite publicly admitting he loves the Communist Manifesto, has a deep respect for sex workers, and believes vaginal fluids are rich nutrients, this man is all but guaranteed a spot on a Wisconsin school board thanks to left-leaning political endorsements.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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