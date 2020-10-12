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What 2020 is really about. --(People Are Still Having Sex, 2020 Upgrade)
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530 views • October 12, 2020
The dramatic events of 2020 are detailed in this addictively entertaining video, inspired by La Tour's popular dance piece, "People Are Still Having Sex" from 1991.
To understand the song's lyrics and hidden references, plus read additional commentary, go to:
➜ http://www.gregcaton.com/video
Lyrics provided in English, Spanish, German, and Russian.
To understand the song's lyrics and hidden references, plus read additional commentary, go to:
➜ http://www.gregcaton.com/video
Lyrics provided in English, Spanish, German, and Russian.
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