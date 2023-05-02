Fox News Protects FBI & J6 LIES: Tucker Fired For OUTING Ray Epps As FEDERAL INFORMANT?

People think Ray Epps was a federal agent provocateur for good reason.

Tim Gionet aka “Baked Alaska” is here to talk about the plot to silence Tucker Carlson.

Baked Alaska was recently released after serving 60 days in a federal prison where he was put in solitary confinement and falsely labeled a "domestic terrorist".

The day before Trucker was fired, Ray Epps was on 60 Minutes claiming he was not a federal agent.

Why was Ray Epps taken off the FBI’s most wanted list?

The New York Times wrote a puff piece and provided Ray Epps cover for being caught on camera urging protesters to go into the capital on January 6.

There is no record of any other attendee on January 6th benefiting from a New York Times article framing them in a positive light.

The firing of Tucker Carlson means the release of more J6 tapes is unlikely.

Kevin McCarthy promised to release the tapes but now they may not see the light of day.

The silence of dissident voices will continue as the global crime syndicate posing as a fake government oppresses those who speak truth to power.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network