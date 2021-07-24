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Tom Trento - U.S./Mexico Border - Border Walls are GREAT, till there is NO WALL!
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20 views • July 24, 2021
Tom Trento talks with Border Patrol Special LE Unit around the AZ/Mexico border and shows you the significant problems! The current fence, where so much of it is wide open, no fence, or a fence that stops making it very difficult for Border Patrol to police and protect the U.S. border. Illegals, drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists, and so many more just walk over the border without any restraints.
#BuildThatWall #ProtectTheBorder #WallsWork
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#BuildThatWall #ProtectTheBorder #WallsWork
Please HELP us continue our work:
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