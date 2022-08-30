Reason to get a food forest design with Food Forest Abundance: with Lindsay Brandon

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Growing your own food forest not only allows you to grow a plentiful amount for you, your family, and the community, but it enriches your connection with the food that you’re eating, knowing where its coming from and that you contributed to its production.
Interested in learning more? Visit www.foodforestabundance.com to get set up with your very own food forest today!