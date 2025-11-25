© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Top Astronomer Marc D'Antonio Joins The War Room To Discuss 3I/Atlas and His Close Encounters With Unknown Advanced Technology
Astronomer, MUFON's Chief Photo and Video Analyst, and host of SkyTour Radio
Marc D'Antonio spent many years studying the night sky as an astronomer. He appeared on multiple television shows and series to discuss and investigate extraterrestrial life. D'Antonio also became the Chief Photo/Video Analyst for MUFON, Mutual UFO Network, which investigated UFO reports from around the globe.