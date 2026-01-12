BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The App Parents Use to Outsmart Pop Culture, Stay Informed on Toxic Trends - Jay Prewett
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
10 views • 23 hours ago


In today’s world, it’s hard to know what movies are family-friendly or what celebrities are appropriate for our children to look up to, if any. Parents are also wanting to know what’s safe in the streaming world, along with music, video games, books, etc. “That’s why downloading the Counter Culture Mom app is a must,” says senior editor for Counter Culture Ministries, Jay Prewett. Jay, a homeschooling father of two, discusses the incredible resources the CCM App offers busy parents who want to stay updated about the most critical pop culture news - what’s safe, what to avoid, along with the latest trends vying for our children’s attention. The CCM App helps parents safely navigate the pop culture landscape in this increasingly tech-driven world and gives great conversation starters on cultural issues surfacing each week. Download the Counter Culture Mom App for only $4.99 per month from either Google Play or the Apple App store.



TAKEAWAYS


Check out movie reviews on the app and a multitude of family-friendly partners like Angel Studios, VidAngel, and Covenant Eyes


Parents can improve their children’s biblical worldview simply by taking action regarding pop culture influence allowed in their home


Most kids will have a tablet or tech gadget by the time they are just two years old


Once your kids have access to a device, it’s important to be informed about what content they are being exposed to



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3MGlNxU


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #jayprewett #popculture #hollywood #entertainment #media #celebrities #TrendingNow #EntertainmentNews #ViralMoments #CulturalTrends #trending #television #socialmedia #SocialMediaDangers #DigitalAddiction #OnlineSafety #MentalHealthAwareness #ScreenTime #InternetCulture #MainCharacterEnergy


Keywords
social mediapop culturetechappsmoviescelebritieshomeschooltina griffincounter culture mom showjay prewett
More from Brighteon
