The App Parents Use to Outsmart Pop Culture, Stay Informed on Toxic Trends - Jay Prewett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In today’s world, it’s hard to know what movies are family-friendly or what celebrities are appropriate for our children to look up to, if any. Parents are also wanting to know what’s safe in the streaming world, along with music, video games, books, etc. “That’s why downloading the Counter Culture Mom app is a must,” says senior editor for Counter Culture Ministries, Jay Prewett. Jay, a homeschooling father of two, discusses the incredible resources the CCM App offers busy parents who want to stay updated about the most critical pop culture news - what’s safe, what to avoid, along with the latest trends vying for our children’s attention. The CCM App helps parents safely navigate the pop culture landscape in this increasingly tech-driven world and gives great conversation starters on cultural issues surfacing each week. Download the Counter Culture Mom App for only $4.99 per month from either Google Play or the Apple App store.
TAKEAWAYS
Check out movie reviews on the app and a multitude of family-friendly partners like Angel Studios, VidAngel, and Covenant Eyes
Parents can improve their children’s biblical worldview simply by taking action regarding pop culture influence allowed in their home
Most kids will have a tablet or tech gadget by the time they are just two years old
Once your kids have access to a device, it’s important to be informed about what content they are being exposed to
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3MGlNxU
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #jayprewett #popculture #hollywood #entertainment #media #celebrities #TrendingNow #EntertainmentNews #ViralMoments #CulturalTrends #trending #television #socialmedia #SocialMediaDangers #DigitalAddiction #OnlineSafety #MentalHealthAwareness #ScreenTime #InternetCulture #MainCharacterEnergy